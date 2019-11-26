|
|
SLOUF
RAYMOND B.
Born December 15, 1917, in Joilet, IL, passed away peace-fully on November 16, 2019.
Ray was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Marines during WWII and received a Purple Heart for wounds received in Saipan. He later reenlisted in the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of Captain. Between the wars, Ray married Catherine Lisdero. They shared 56 years of marriage, eventually settling in Chester County where they raised three boys in Berwyn and then Devon.
During this time, Ray was a self-employed business owner. At 62 years of age, he sold the business and with Catherine, they moved to a 20 acre farm in Knauertown. Ray then joined the team of James Cochrane Realtors, where he specialized in the sale of country prop-erties. For the next 20 years, Ray & Katie enjoyed the country life and playing tennis, which was their passion.
Ray's life was one of devotion to his Family, Country and God. He epitomized the values, and was a member of the "Greatest Generation." Ray is survived by his 3 sons, Mark, John and Greg; daughters-in-law, Danielle and Christina; and 5 grandchildren: Kimberly, Michael, Steven, Andrew and Tyler.
A Service will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 E. Boot Road, West Chester, on January 4th, at 10 A.M., followed by a reception at the Sheraton Great Valley, in Malvern. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to: The Mason-Dixon Warrior Adventures, whose mission is the therapeutic rehabilitation of physically and emotionally challenged Service Men through outdoor adventures. www.mdwa.us MDWA c/o Fred Waite, 261 Thorton Drive, McConnellsburg, PA 17233.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019