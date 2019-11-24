Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND HANNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND C. HANNA Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND C. HANNA Jr. Notice
HANNA
RAYMOND C., JR.
Age 87, passed away on November 22nd, 2019, at Buckingham Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Raymond was the beloved husband of the late Joan (Rhodes). He was the loving father of Raymond J. Hanna, Jeffrey Hanna, and Jennifer Hanna (Jonathan); the loving grandfather of Jeffrey, Nicole, Carson, and Christopher. Raymond was also the beloved brother of Rita Viscusi and Ronald Hanna. Family and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Tuesday, from 1 to 2 P.M., at TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem PA 19020. His Service will follow immediately afterwards.

www.tomlinsonfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -