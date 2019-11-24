|
HANNA
RAYMOND C., JR.
Age 87, passed away on November 22nd, 2019, at Buckingham Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Raymond was the beloved husband of the late Joan (Rhodes). He was the loving father of Raymond J. Hanna, Jeffrey Hanna, and Jennifer Hanna (Jonathan); the loving grandfather of Jeffrey, Nicole, Carson, and Christopher. Raymond was also the beloved brother of Rita Viscusi and Ronald Hanna. Family and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Tuesday, from 1 to 2 P.M., at TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem PA 19020. His Service will follow immediately afterwards.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019