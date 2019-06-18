COOK

RAYMOND "DON"

84, of Philadelphia passed away on June 15, 2019. He was the loving husband of 50 years of Frances Cook. Don was born to the late John and Louisa Cook. He was the youngest of 5 children. He graduated in 1953 from Dobbins Vocational High School. Don proudly served his country from 1954 to 1957. He loved his family, the Phillies and the Eagles. Don also loved big breakfasts and could talk to anyone about anything. He will be remembered as being always friendly and willing to listen. Don is preceded in death by: John Cook, Helen Drea (Cook), Robert Cook and Dorothy Cook. Besides his wife Don is survived by his children: Donna (Paul Killbride) Cook, Paul (Lisa Roy) Cook; grand-children: Matthew, Christine, Alison, Angela and Grant.

Friends and family are invited to call starting at 9 A.M. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at KIRK & NICE SUBURBAN CHAPEL 333 County Line Road, Feasterville, PA 19053, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 A.M. Burial will follow the service at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .



Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary