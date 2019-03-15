CROSS

RAYMOND E.

Born September 14, 1936, died peacefully Friday March 8, 2019. Ray was born in Demorest GA and raised in nearby Clayton, where his family owned the local newspapers. Following his upbringing, he pursued journalism at Univ of Georgia. There he learned his love of the written word and likewise, love of the party. After college, he took a sales job with Lees Carpets and met Shirley Giroux in the Glasgow, VA plant. After much pursuit, they married in 1961 and started their family in Virginia. Eventually his career brought the family to Berwyn PA where they raised their daughters Kimberly and Stacey. In 1981 Ray joined Lees colleagues Mel Boyd and Joe Tamney in the formation of Boyd Tamney Cross Advertising in Devon PA. During this time Ray developed a love for golf that matched his zest for life. He served on the Executive Committee for the Golf Association of Philadelphia for ten years; the higlight of his time there was Association President, 1997-1999. Shirley and Ray shared their passion for golf with extensive golf travel, club membership at Chester Valley GC and participation in GAP team matches. The two of them knew how to have fun and continued doing so together as they recently established residence in Lancaster PA. Ray is remembered as a genuinely cool guy and a great friend to many; a loving partner to Shirley; a sensitive and chill Dad to Kim and Stacey; the perfect Father-In-Law to Pat Henry and Steve Martin; and loving Grandpa to Dillon and Meredith. He spent his last days in the care of the kind people at Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster PA. The family would appreciate all gifts be made in donations to the hospice.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary