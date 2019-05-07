|
FREEDMAN
RAYMOND
84, of West Chester, on Sat., April 27, 2019. Husband of V. Jeanne Bruno; father of Todd H. Freedman (Nadine); brother of Leonard Freedman (Becky), Selma Sherman (Edward); grand-father of Abigail Freedman, Ava Freedman, Jason Pagegala; step-father of Victoria Pagegala (Michael), and Andrew Alvarez. Preceded by a son, Bret M. Freedman and brother, Bernard Freedman (Phyllis) and parents, William and Rose (nee Kamenir).
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on May 19th, from 1 to 2 P.M., at the DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY, SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 N. Church St., West Chester PA 19380 (park-ing on premises). 610-696-1181, followed by his Memorial Service at 2 P.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Jewish Family and Children's Service of Greater Philadelphia, Attn: Development Department, 2100 Arch Street, 5th Floor Philadelphia PA 19103. https://www.jfcsphilly.org/main-home-page/give-help/donate-jfcs/;
Published on Philly.com on May 7, 2019