|
|
FUCHSEL
RAYMOND
Age 76 years, of Norristown, passed away at his home on Sunday February 24, 2019.
Raymond was born in Phila., PA on Tuesday, November 10, 1942, son of the late Raymond and the late Jean Marie (Charlton) Fuchsel. Raymond loved his family! He enjoyed gardening and listening to music. Raymond worked as a truck driver with the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Raymond is survived by his children Raylene (Ralph) Fuchsel of Norristown and Raymond E. (Rosco) Fuchsel; sister Raylene Basile; daughter in-law Valarie (thanks for the jelly doughnuts); his grandchildren Patrick, Raymond and Valarie, and his great-grandchildren Melody and Amelia Rae.
His Service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 10:30 A.M., at MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton PA 19401. There will be a Viewing on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 9 to 10:30 A.M., at the Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to LUNGevity Founda-tion, https://lungevity.org
msrfh.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019