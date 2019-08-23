Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Har Zion Temple
1500 Hagys Ford Rd
Penn Valley, PA
August 21, 2019, of Boca Raton, FL. Husband of Ellen (nee Ross), father of Rick (Marilyn) Goldberg, Dr. Amy Goldberg, Robin (Fred) Robbins and the late Wendy Lamb, brother of Phyllis Weinstock, Joyce Dunoff and the late Jack Goldberg, grandfather of Michael (Erica) Goldberg, Stephanie (Hunter) Berman, Benjamin Batoff and Caroline Batoff, great grand-father of Morgan Emmy Goldberg. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Sunday 11 A.M. Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagys Ford Rd., Penn Valley. Interment at King David Cemetery will be private. The family will return to the Robbins residence. Relatives and friends are invited beginning 3 P.M. with Minyan at 7 P.M. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Abramson Center for Jewish Life, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 23, 2019
