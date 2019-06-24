HART

formerly of the Mayfair section, passed away on June 21st, 2019, at the age of 91. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Washington and two years in the United States Army from 1950 -1952, earning two Battle Stars and Honorably Discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant. After his time in the Service he worked for Philco and The Philadelphia Inquirer. Beloved husband of the late Agnes Hart (nee Quigley). Loving father of Doreen Worten (Daniel), Barbara Niewiadomski (Joseph, Sr.), Peg Bonadonna (Vincent, Jr.) and Helene Hart (Stuart Kovnat). Devoted grandfather of Jennifer Wild, Vincent Bonadonna, III, Joseph Niewiadomski, Jr., Raymond Bonadonna, Laura Bonadonna and Christine LoMonaco. Great grandfather of Anna, David, Macayla, Lyla, Cassandra, Charles, Emilia and the late Regina. Brother of John Hart, and the late Mabel, Herbert and Helen. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to gather, remember and celebrate Raymond's life on Wednesday June 26th in St. Timothy RC Church (3001 Levick St.) You may visit and comfort Raymond's family during the viewing from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the church. After the viewing there will be a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. mccaffertyfuneralhomes.com

