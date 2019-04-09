|
|
CAPPER
RAYMOND J.
On April 7, 2019. Husband of Antoinette (nee Santori). Dad of Nancy Martin (Tom), Raymond M. (Katie), Donna Fox (Michael), Daniel (Mary), Thomas (Christine) and the late Theresa Capper. Pop-Pop of 16 and great grandpop of 4. Prede-ceased by his sister Dolores Kinney. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday 9:30 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., PA 19116. Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019