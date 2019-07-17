|
|
DONOVAN
RAYMOND J.
On July 15, 2019, age 85 years, of Blue Bell. Beloved husband of the late Regina A. (nee Harper). Father of Raymond J. Donovan, Jr. (Charlene) and Dianne Sacchetta (James). Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass Monday 11 A.M. at St. Helena Church, 1489 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday after 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations to the Franciscan Sisters of the Atonement, 41 Old Highland Tpk., Garrison, NY 10524 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019