Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND DONOVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND J. DONOVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND J. DONOVAN Notice
DONOVAN
RAYMOND J.


On July 15, 2019, age 85 years, of Blue Bell. Beloved husband of the late Regina A. (nee Harper). Father of Raymond J. Donovan, Jr. (Charlene) and Dianne Sacchetta (James). Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass Monday 11 A.M. at St. Helena Church, 1489 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday after 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations to the Franciscan Sisters of the Atonement, 41 Old Highland Tpk., Garrison, NY 10524 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.