Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND LOSITO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND J. LOSITO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND J. LOSITO Notice
LOSITO
RAYMOND J.


67, On October 11, 2019, of Philadelphia, PA. Youngest of 12 children of Francesco Losito of Capracotta, Molize, Italy and Ellen Kohler of Bethlehem, PA. Survived by a brother Anthony of Wilkes-Barre, PA, and a sister Carmela (Foster) of Riverside, NJ.
Raymond was raised in Florence, NJ. After high school, he began working at various duties at the Pathmark store in Edgewater Park, NJ, and continued there until his retirement in 2000.
A memorial and eucharist will be celebrated for him at The Church of Saint Luke and The Epiphany (Episcopal), 330 S. 13th. St., Phila., PA 19107 at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.