LOSITO
RAYMOND J.
67, On October 11, 2019, of Philadelphia, PA. Youngest of 12 children of Francesco Losito of Capracotta, Molize, Italy and Ellen Kohler of Bethlehem, PA. Survived by a brother Anthony of Wilkes-Barre, PA, and a sister Carmela (Foster) of Riverside, NJ.
Raymond was raised in Florence, NJ. After high school, he began working at various duties at the Pathmark store in Edgewater Park, NJ, and continued there until his retirement in 2000.
A memorial and eucharist will be celebrated for him at The Church of Saint Luke and The Epiphany (Episcopal), 330 S. 13th. St., Phila., PA 19107 at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019