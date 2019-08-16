Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND MENASION
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND J. MENASION

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND J. MENASION Notice
MENASION
RAYMOND J.


Age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Marjorie "Sally" (nee Wedemeyer) and friend of Joan Haug. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Raymond (Noi), Charles, Katherine (Monk), Judith and James (Beth). He was Pop to his grandchildren Evan, Miles and Jack. Ray grew up in SW Philadelphia and was an avid Flyers, Eagles and Phillies fan. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and is a member of the Chapter #44 in Del Haven and the VFW in Villas. Ray loved history, telling stories and his favorite saying was "Okey dockie." Missing you already dad!
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAYMOND's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.