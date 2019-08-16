|
|
MENASION
RAYMOND J.
Age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Marjorie "Sally" (nee Wedemeyer) and friend of Joan Haug. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Raymond (Noi), Charles, Katherine (Monk), Judith and James (Beth). He was Pop to his grandchildren Evan, Miles and Jack. Ray grew up in SW Philadelphia and was an avid Flyers, Eagles and Phillies fan. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and is a member of the Chapter #44 in Del Haven and the VFW in Villas. Ray loved history, telling stories and his favorite saying was "Okey dockie." Missing you already dad!
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 16, 2019