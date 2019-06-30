Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Church
1325 Boot Rd
West Chester, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Church
1325 Boot Rd
West Chester, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND GEUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND JOSEPH GEUS Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND JOSEPH GEUS Sr. Notice
GEUS
RAYMOND JOSEPH, SR.


Age 89, of West Chester, PA, on June 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth A. Geus (nee Murphy); devoted father of Gina Foley (Steve), Denise Kane (Bob), Jackie Tatlow (Paul), Raymond Geus, Jr. (Karen), and Elizabeth Kennedy (Robert). Also survived by his 16 grand-children and 9 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Rd., West Chester PA 19380, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment private.
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now