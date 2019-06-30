|
GEUS
RAYMOND JOSEPH, SR.
Age 89, of West Chester, PA, on June 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth A. Geus (nee Murphy); devoted father of Gina Foley (Steve), Denise Kane (Bob), Jackie Tatlow (Paul), Raymond Geus, Jr. (Karen), and Elizabeth Kennedy (Robert). Also survived by his 16 grand-children and 9 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Rd., West Chester PA 19380, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment private.
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382.
Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
