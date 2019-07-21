D'AULERIO

RAYMOND P. "RAY"

Of Philadelphia and Wyncote, PA, suddenly but peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Beloved son of the late Delores (Lombardo) and Raymond P. D'Aulerio. Survived by his loving brother, Ralph (Debbie); by his many nieces and nep-hews; and by his lifelong best friend, love, and soulmate, Linda Kevitch. He was preceded in death by his loving canine companion and sidekick, Leo.

His career was mainly in window design, fashion, and sales in Center City, Phila. He knew everyone, and everyone knew him. Ray was truly one of a kind: generous, creative, and often opinionated (particu-larly about food and wine). He lived life to its fullest, until an untimely accident which put many of the things he enjoyed on hold. The past 5.5 years were not easy but with his strength and ability to find humor in the most absurd and painful situations, he never complained and was very forgiving. He was still able to make a difference in so many lives.

A Memorial Celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Interment was private. Contributions in his memory to the Spinal Cord Association at https://asia-spinalinjury.org/make-a-donation/ are appreciated. Condolences may be made by searching his name on www.legacy.com

westlaurelhill.com



Published on Philly.com on July 21, 2019