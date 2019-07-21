Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Resources
More Obituaries for RAYMOND D'AULERIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAYMOND P. "RAY" D'AULERIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAYMOND P. "RAY" D'AULERIO Notice
D'AULERIO
RAYMOND P. "RAY"


Of Philadelphia and Wyncote, PA, suddenly but peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Beloved son of the late Delores (Lombardo) and Raymond P. D'Aulerio. Survived by his loving brother, Ralph (Debbie); by his many nieces and nep-hews; and by his lifelong best friend, love, and soulmate, Linda Kevitch. He was preceded in death by his loving canine companion and sidekick, Leo.
His career was mainly in window design, fashion, and sales in Center City, Phila. He knew everyone, and everyone knew him. Ray was truly one of a kind: generous, creative, and often opinionated (particu-larly about food and wine). He lived life to its fullest, until an untimely accident which put many of the things he enjoyed on hold. The past 5.5 years were not easy but with his strength and ability to find humor in the most absurd and painful situations, he never complained and was very forgiving. He was still able to make a difference in so many lives.
A Memorial Celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Interment was private. Contributions in his memory to the Spinal Cord Association at https://asia-spinalinjury.org/make-a-donation/ are appreciated. Condolences may be made by searching his name on www.legacy.com
westlaurelhill.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now