BARKER
RAYMOND R. SR.
On Aug. 6, 2019, of The Masonic Village, Lafayette Hill, age 90. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Pfifferling), devoted father of Raymond Jr. "Bob", Edward M. Barker and the late Florence P. Carroll (Edward), 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren. Memorial Service Wednesday Aug. 14, 11 A.M. at the Masonic Village Auditorium, Lafayette Hill. Visitation 10 - 10:45 A.M. Masonic Service 10:45 A.M. Interment private. Memorial donations to the , Phila.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019