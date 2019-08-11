Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Masonic Village Auditorium
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Masonic Village Auditorium
801 Ridge Pike,
Lafayette Hill, PA
RAYMOND R. BARKER Sr.


1928 - 2019
RAYMOND R. BARKER Sr. Notice
BARKER
RAYMOND R. SR.
On Aug. 6, 2019, of The Masonic Village, Lafayette Hill, age 90. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Pfifferling), devoted father of Raymond Jr. "Bob", Edward M. Barker and the late Florence P. Carroll (Edward), 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren. Memorial Service Wednesday Aug. 14, 11 A.M. at the Masonic Village Auditorium, Lafayette Hill. Visitation 10 - 10:45 A.M. Masonic Service 10:45 A.M. Interment private. Memorial donations to the , Phila.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 11, 2019
