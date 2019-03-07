Home

Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
RAYMOND S. RIZZO

RAYMOND S. RIZZO Notice
RIZZO
RAYMOND S.


On March 5, 2019, of Deptford, NJ. Age 85. Husband of Maryann (nee Petrone). Father of Ronald W. DiLeo, Esquire and Jennifer DiLeo-Seligsohn (Mark). Pop-Pop to Emily, Stephen, and Samantha. Brother of James (Maureen), Joseph (the late Debra), and the late Cecilia; nephews and friends.
Raymond was Project Mgr. at the Phila. School District for 40 years. Viewing Saturday, 8 to 10:45 A.M., EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Road, Turnersville NJ. Mass 11:30 A.M. at Holy Family Church. Ent. St. Joseph's Cem., Chews Landing NJ.

www.egizifuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 7, 2019
