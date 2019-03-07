|
|
RIZZO
RAYMOND S.
On March 5, 2019, of Deptford, NJ. Age 85. Husband of Maryann (nee Petrone). Father of Ronald W. DiLeo, Esquire and Jennifer DiLeo-Seligsohn (Mark). Pop-Pop to Emily, Stephen, and Samantha. Brother of James (Maureen), Joseph (the late Debra), and the late Cecilia; nephews and friends.
Raymond was Project Mgr. at the Phila. School District for 40 years. Viewing Saturday, 8 to 10:45 A.M., EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Road, Turnersville NJ. Mass 11:30 A.M. at Holy Family Church. Ent. St. Joseph's Cem., Chews Landing NJ.
www.egizifuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 7, 2019