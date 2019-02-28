NIMICK

READE BAILEY

91, of West Chester PA passed away Feb. 22, 2019 at Paoli Hospital. Born July 25, 1927 in Sewickley, PA, he was the son of the late Francis and Mary (Spencer) Nimick. He attended Sewickley Academy and graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy in 1945. He entered the U.S. Army where he served as a Corporal in the Air Corps before attending Princeton University, graduating in 1950. In later years he was a devoted member of the Church of the Saviour, where he met his wife and served as an usher. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Pamela P. Nimick and by his children Reade B. (Chip) Nimick Jr, Anne N. Neilson and John G. Nimick, by older brother David Nimick of Sewickley PA and by twin brother George (Gus) Nimick of Sarasota FL.

A Service will be held on Friday, March 1st at 11:15 A.M. at Church of the Saviour, 651 N Wayne Ave, Wayne PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to worldvision.org.

