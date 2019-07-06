Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Resources
More Obituaries for REBA HOFFNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REBA Y. (Yasnow) HOFFNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REBA Y. (Yasnow) HOFFNER Notice
HOFFNER
REBA Y. (nee Yasnow)


On July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Leonard Hoffner for 70 years. Loving mother of Jamie Komemi and the late Jeffrey Hoffner. Adored grandmother of Michal Komemi and David Komemi. Cherished great grandmother of Hunter Komemi. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 12 noon precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Ent. King David Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at her late residence. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to The Jewish Federation of Greater Phila.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now