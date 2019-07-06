|
|
HOFFNER
REBA Y. (nee Yasnow)
On July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Leonard Hoffner for 70 years. Loving mother of Jamie Komemi and the late Jeffrey Hoffner. Adored grandmother of Michal Komemi and David Komemi. Cherished great grandmother of Hunter Komemi. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 12 noon precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Ent. King David Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at her late residence. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to The Jewish Federation of Greater Phila.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 6, 2019