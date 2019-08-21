|
|
McKENNA
REGINA A. (nee Leithgow)
August 18, 2019, age 83. Beloved mother of Daniel J., Jeanmarie Hopely (Jack) and Elaine McKenna Herb. Sister of Elizabeth Bova (Kenneth) and Elaine Dooner (late James). Grandmother to Brenna Mason (Dan), Luke Hopely and Marren Hopely. Regina is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday, August 23rd, 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. St. Timothy Church, 3001 Levick St. followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Arrangements by:
VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.viscontofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019