Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
(215) 637-8184
For more information about
REGINA McKENNA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for REGINA McKENNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGINA A. (Leithgow) McKENNA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REGINA A. (Leithgow) McKENNA Notice
McKENNA
REGINA A. (nee Leithgow)


August 18, 2019, age 83. Beloved mother of Daniel J., Jeanmarie Hopely (Jack) and Elaine McKenna Herb. Sister of Elizabeth Bova (Kenneth) and Elaine Dooner (late James). Grandmother to Brenna Mason (Dan), Luke Hopely and Marren Hopely. Regina is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday, August 23rd, 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. St. Timothy Church, 3001 Levick St. followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Arrangements by:

VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.viscontofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REGINA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now