|
|
GRAHILL
REGINA ANN
92, of Telford, formerly of Phila., on May 11, 2019; Born in Phila. to the late George B. and Frances M. (McConnell) Miller; wife of the late John Patrick M. Grahill; Received RN - Phila. General Hospital School of Nursing, BS in Nursing-Temple University; avid traveler. Survived by a brother, George B. Miller; nieces, Jo Anne Miller, Nancy Genth and her husband, James, Maureen Northrop and her husband, Herbert, and Karen Radcliff; cousin, Marianne McLaughlin, and her husband, Robert; brother-in-law, Thomas Grahill; and sister-in-law, Madelyn Grahill. Mass of Christian Burial - 10:30 A.M., Friday, May 17, 2019, in St. Agnes Catholic Church, 445 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960, Visitation 9:30-10:15 A.M. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The , 1626 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103 or The Lutheran Com-munity at Telford, 12 Lutheran Home Dr., Telford, PA 18969.
BETTY MEIER STEELEY FUNERAL HOME, Sellersville
www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019