REGINA C. "JEAN" (O'Malley) MCFADDEN

REGINA C. "JEAN" (O'Malley) MCFADDEN Notice
MCFADDEN
REGINA C. "JEAN" (nee O'Malley)


On November 8, 2019, of Dresher. She was born July 11, 1929 in Darby, PA to Susan and Frederick O' Malley and is the Devoted wife of Harold "Hap" McFadden, Loving mother of Edward H. McFadden (Margie), James J. McFadden (Beth), Joanne Ingram (Michael), John C. McFadden (Kathy), Susan M. Moran (Brian) and Eileen R. Burke (Rich). Loving Grand-mother of 18 and Great Grand-mother of 5. She was prede-ceased by 7 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday 9:30 to 11 A.M. at St Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002, with her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont. Remem-brances in her name to St. Alphonsus Church at the above address would be appreciated. Tributes and Photos may be shared at

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019
