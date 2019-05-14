|
|
KEARNEY
REGINA D. "JEAN" (nee Beers)
84, formerly of Springfield PA and Sea Isle City NJ, peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Marie Beers; her sisters, Dolores Beers and Marie Boylan; her granddaughter Kimberly Beers Cooper and her loving husband of 56 years, James E. Kearney, Jr. She is survived by her children, Regina (Raymond) Cooper, Mary (Stephen) Porth, Dolores (Rudolph) Rigano, Sharon (James) Swanick and Jamie (Sean) Mulholland; her grand-children, Stephen, Raymond, Katie, Amanda, Molly, Brigid, LJ, Megan, Aryel, Leo, Tom, Jimmy, Kevin, Danny, Rudy, Conor and Marie; great-grand-children Rhory and Charlie.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, May 15, 6 P.M., O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and Thursday, May 16th, 10 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Thursday, May 16th, 11:30 A.M., St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill PA. Int SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Donations can be made in her memory to Villa Raffaella Assisted Living of Pleasantville NJ, 917 South Main Steet, Pleasantville NJ 08232 or villaraffaella.com
Published on Philly.com on May 14, 2019