More Obituaries for REGINA BARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGINA E. (Viola) BARNES

REGINA E. (Viola) BARNES Notice
BARNES
REGINA E. (nee Viola)


Of Ardsley on October 18, 2019. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Thomas and loving mother of Maureen Trzaska (Richard), Tom, Bernadette Casella (John), Gerard, Anita Pulli (Mike), Gina Pedrotti (Bruce) and Michael (Angeline). She was adored by her 20 grand-children and 29 great grand-children. Family and friends may call at 9 A.M. on Saturday at Queen of Peace Church 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Jean's memory may be made to Queen of Peace Church at the above address or Holy Family Catholic Church 1425 Cardinal Drive Lafayette, TN 37083.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 24, 2019
