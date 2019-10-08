Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:45 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
35 Old Eagle School Rd
Wayne, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for REGINA MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGINA G. "JEANNE" MURPHY


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REGINA G. "JEANNE" MURPHY Notice
MURPHY
REGINA "JEANNE" G.


Born July 16, 1924 to Faustus Genetti and Matilda Turri. She grew up on a farm near Mt Laffee, Pa where old world ways were practiced. Her first language was a local dialect of Southern Tyrolian. Seeking adventure, Jeanne left her small town life and moved to NYC working as a WAVE in the Navy during and after World War 2. She then went on to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania in 1950 with a circle of Delta Gamma sorority sisters who became lifelong friends. She married Dan Murphy in 1954 and they settled on the Main Line and raised two children. They divorced in 1978. She died peacefully on October 1, 2019, aged 95, at her home surrounded by family and loved ones. She is survived by her two children Jewel Ann Murphy of Eugene, OR and Daniel Ignatius Murphy of Newtown Square, PA. and her grandson Jeremiah Vela-Murphy of Sutter Creek, Ca. She will be remembered for her style, strength and generosity. Tributes may be made to the Center for Literacy in Philadelphia https://centerforliteracy.org/online-giving/. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass to be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 35 Old Eagle School Rd., in Wayne, PA on Sat. Oct. 12th at 10:45 A.M. Interment will be private.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REGINA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now