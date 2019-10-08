|
MURPHY
REGINA "JEANNE" G.
Born July 16, 1924 to Faustus Genetti and Matilda Turri. She grew up on a farm near Mt Laffee, Pa where old world ways were practiced. Her first language was a local dialect of Southern Tyrolian. Seeking adventure, Jeanne left her small town life and moved to NYC working as a WAVE in the Navy during and after World War 2. She then went on to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania in 1950 with a circle of Delta Gamma sorority sisters who became lifelong friends. She married Dan Murphy in 1954 and they settled on the Main Line and raised two children. They divorced in 1978. She died peacefully on October 1, 2019, aged 95, at her home surrounded by family and loved ones. She is survived by her two children Jewel Ann Murphy of Eugene, OR and Daniel Ignatius Murphy of Newtown Square, PA. and her grandson Jeremiah Vela-Murphy of Sutter Creek, Ca. She will be remembered for her style, strength and generosity. Tributes may be made to the Center for Literacy in Philadelphia https://centerforliteracy.org/online-giving/. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass to be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 35 Old Eagle School Rd., in Wayne, PA on Sat. Oct. 12th at 10:45 A.M. Interment will be private.
