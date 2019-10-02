Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for REGINA RICKETTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGINA G. RICKETTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REGINA G. RICKETTS Notice
RICKETTS
REGINA G.


Of Fort Wayne, IN., Formerly of Upper Black Eddy, passed away on September 27, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1945. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence G. Ricketts, daughter the late George and Margaret Gleason. She is survived by her 2 dear children,, Regina (Gifford) Grobien; Lawrence, Jr. (Neilly) Ricketts; grand-children, Alena (Andrew) Casey, Julianna, Kimberley, Brigitta, Amelia, Cillian, Makrina, and Felicity Grobien, Lawrence III, Lilly Ricketts; great-grandchildren, Anastasia, David, and baby girl Casey; and sisters, Margaret Butler and Eleanor Sassani. A Funeral Service was held at the Aboite Baptist Church 5700 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46814. Private Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aboite Baptist Church or Visiting Nurses Hospice, both in Fort Wayne, IN.

Condolences may be left online at: www.fluehr.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REGINA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.