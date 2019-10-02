|
RICKETTS
REGINA G.
Of Fort Wayne, IN., Formerly of Upper Black Eddy, passed away on September 27, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1945. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence G. Ricketts, daughter the late George and Margaret Gleason. She is survived by her 2 dear children,, Regina (Gifford) Grobien; Lawrence, Jr. (Neilly) Ricketts; grand-children, Alena (Andrew) Casey, Julianna, Kimberley, Brigitta, Amelia, Cillian, Makrina, and Felicity Grobien, Lawrence III, Lilly Ricketts; great-grandchildren, Anastasia, David, and baby girl Casey; and sisters, Margaret Butler and Eleanor Sassani. A Funeral Service was held at the Aboite Baptist Church 5700 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46814. Private Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aboite Baptist Church or Visiting Nurses Hospice, both in Fort Wayne, IN.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019