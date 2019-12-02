|
|
SR. REGINA LANAHAN, OSF
On November 27, 2019 of Aston, PA. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Thursday December 05, 2019 Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Rd Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Thursday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Aston, PA Memorial donations in sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.
www.lyonsfs.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 2, 2019