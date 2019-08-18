Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
REGINA M. "JEAN" (Robertson) KEENAN


1936 - 2019
REGINA M. "JEAN" (Robertson) KEENAN Notice
KEENAN
REGINA M. "JEAN"
(nee Robertson)
On August 15, 2019, formerly of Plymouth Mtg., age 83. Wife of the late Frank C. Keenan. Devoted mother of Jean Marie Johnston (Chris), Frank S. Keenan and Mary Katherine Calcagni (William); sister of Louise Kurtz, Kathleen Lanoza, John,, James, and the late SR. Margaret Robertson I.H.M.; and 7 grandchildren. Funeral Mass Tuesday Aug. 20th, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA Visitation 9:30-11 A.M. at Church. Int. Westminster Cem. Memorial donations may be made to the American Assn. for Cancer Research, 615 Chestnut St., 17th Fl., Phila., PA 19106 (www.aacr.org).

www.lownes.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019
