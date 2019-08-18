|
KEENAN
REGINA M. "JEAN"
(nee Robertson)
On August 15, 2019, formerly of Plymouth Mtg., age 83. Wife of the late Frank C. Keenan. Devoted mother of Jean Marie Johnston (Chris), Frank S. Keenan and Mary Katherine Calcagni (William); sister of Louise Kurtz, Kathleen Lanoza, John,, James, and the late SR. Margaret Robertson I.H.M.; and 7 grandchildren. Funeral Mass Tuesday Aug. 20th, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA Visitation 9:30-11 A.M. at Church. Int. Westminster Cem. Memorial donations may be made to the American Assn. for Cancer Research, 615 Chestnut St., 17th Fl., Phila., PA 19106 (www.aacr.org).
