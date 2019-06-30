|
GREEN
REGINA MARIE MINTON
93, formerly of East Rockhill Twp. PA, on June 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph Minton and the late Charles Green. Beloved mother of Carol (Joseph) Fajardo, Marie Dumont, Steve (Maryte) Minton, and the late Joseph, the late John, the late William and the late Patricia Minton. Grandmother of Angela DeBenedetto and the late Jennifer Minton. Great-grand-mother of Colette and Sienna. Sister of Katherine Skibbe.
Mass Tues., 10 A.M., St. Agnes Church, 445 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA. Call Tues. 9 to 10 A.M., Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem., Philadelphia. Arr. BERNARD SUESS F.H., 606 Arch St., Perkasie, PA.
Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019