Bernard Suess Funeral Home
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
(215) 257-2144
REGINA GREEN
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
445 N. Main Street
Sellersville, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
445 N. Main Street,
Sellersville, PA
REGINA MARIE MINTON GREEN

REGINA MARIE MINTON GREEN Notice
GREEN
REGINA MARIE MINTON
93, formerly of East Rockhill Twp. PA, on June 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph Minton and the late Charles Green. Beloved mother of Carol (Joseph) Fajardo, Marie Dumont, Steve (Maryte) Minton, and the late Joseph, the late John, the late William and the late Patricia Minton. Grandmother of Angela DeBenedetto and the late Jennifer Minton. Great-grand-mother of Colette and Sienna. Sister of Katherine Skibbe.
Mass Tues., 10 A.M., St. Agnes Church, 445 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA. Call Tues. 9 to 10 A.M., Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem., Philadelphia. Arr. BERNARD SUESS F.H., 606 Arch St., Perkasie, PA.

www.suessfuneralhome.net

Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019
