Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
110 W. Wissahickon Ave.
Flourtown, PA
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
110 W. Wissahickon Ave
Flourtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for REGINA CONWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

S. REGINA RAYMOND CONWAY SSJ


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
S. REGINA RAYMOND CONWAY SSJ Notice
S. REGINA RAYMOND
CONWAY, SSJ
FRANCES E.
Aug. 11, 2019, age 82. Daughter of the late Frank and Regina Conway, sister of Dolores Conway and the late Mary Theresa Keough, Regina P. Morris, Patricia Conway and S. Albertine Conway, SSJ. Also survived by nieces, nephews and members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Friday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa., 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
 Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REGINA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now