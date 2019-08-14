|
|
S. REGINA RAYMOND
CONWAY, SSJ
FRANCES E.
Aug. 11, 2019, age 82. Daughter of the late Frank and Regina Conway, sister of Dolores Conway and the late Mary Theresa Keough, Regina P. Morris, Patricia Conway and S. Albertine Conway, SSJ. Also survived by nieces, nephews and members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Friday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa., 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
