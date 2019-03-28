Home

BALMER
REINHOLD
Age 76. On March 26, 2019. Husband of Carol (O'Neill) father of Ronald and Matthew. Brother of the late Earnest Marano (Margaret). Brother-in-law to Jean Neff and James O'Neill. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April, 2, 2019 at 11 A.M. from St. Malachi Church, 76 St. Malachi Rd., Cochranville, PA, 19330. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 10 until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his name to Harrison House, 41 Newport Ave., Christiana, PA 17509 or to Willow Tree Hospice 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA, 19348.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 28, 2019
