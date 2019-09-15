Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RENEE POLSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RENEE E. POLSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RENEE E. POLSKY Notice
POLSKY
RENEE E.


83, passed away peacefully in her home located in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia, a neighborhood she dearly loved. Renee graduated from Penn State University with a teach-ing degree and went on to teach French at Upper Dublin High School for over thirty years. She travelled the world with her beloved life companion, the late Millard Bekmezian "Bek". She was an avid supporter of the arts and the Philadelphia Library, Chestnut Hill branch.
Renee was the loving niece of Frances Polsky and the beloved cousin of Harvey Portner (Mary) and the late Esther Dinerman (Bernard). She is also survived by her second cousins, Doriann Parker (Dan), Michael Portner, Jay Dinerman (Linda), Ann Dinerman (Jack), Adam Dinerman (Nadine) and countless friends, fellow teachers, former students and library volunteers.
Services and Life Celebration will be private.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RENEE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.