AXELRAD
RHODA B.
95, of Marlton, formerly of Lakewood, passed away August 10, 2019, after a happy, fulfilled life. She graduated from Neptune High School, obtained her BA degree at Georgian Court University, and her MA degree at the College of New Jersey. She was the Director of the Lakewood OEO Center for 2 years and a social worker in the Jackson schools' child study team for 23 years. While there, she developed a practicum program with Georgian Court future special education teachers and Jackson students with special needs. While in Lakewood, Rhoda was president of the National Council of Jewish Women, active in Jewish and Family Services, and a longstanding member of Sons of Israel and Ahavat Shalom synagogues. She was the beloved wife of 67 years to the late Eugene Axelrad. They owned Taylor's Pharmacy in Lakewood for 50 years until his retirement and their move to Florida. Rhoda's enthusiasm and love-of-life was endless and infectious. She was artistic-making beautiful marble sculptures, stained glass, and jewelry. She was an avid reader, kept abreast of current affairs, and was a longstanding member of a women's stock club. Rhoda was also a skilled mahjong player and learned to play canasta in her 90's "to keep her mind active." She enjoyed being with people and made friends of all ages in Florida and when she recently moved "up north" to be closer to family. Rhoda's greatest joy was her family, the opportunity to enjoy decades of annual trips with all four generations, and most recently, her 95th birthday celebration with her family. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, generosity, sage advice, and unconditional love. Rhoda is survived by her children Gary (Harriet), Frann (Barry Rosenberg), and Paul (Jacqueline Zuckerbrod); grandchildren Jeffrey (Jennifer), Marci, Mark (Holly), Mike (Aline), and Cindy (Brian); great-grandchildren Lindsay, Justin, Ethan, Gatsby, Ella, Ivy, and Logan. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Service at Hebrew Benefit Society Cemetery, Rte 33, Freehold, TUESDAY, AUGUST 13th, at 2 pm. Shiva will be at Gary & Harriet's Tuesday at 6:30 PM and Frann and Barry's on Wednesday and Thursday at 7PM. Memorial contributions may be made to TEMPLE HAR ZION, P.O. Box 548, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060, or the .
