RICHARD A. ELLIS M.D.

RICHARD A. ELLIS M.D. Notice
ELLIS
RICHARD A. M.D


June 2, 2019 of Haverford, PA. Husband of Gilda (nee Mann). Father of Marsha Ellis, Susan Ellis, Jane Ellis Gitomer (Glenn) and Eve Ellis (Annette Niemtzow), grandfather of Andrew, Carolyn and Julia. Relatives and friends are invited to services Tuesday 1:30 P.M. Main Line Reform Temple, 410 Montgomery Ave, Wynnewood, PA. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the residence of Jane and Glenn Gitomer and respectfully contributions in his memory may be made to Wills Eye Annual Conference: The Richard A. Ellis M.D Lecture, Wills Eye Hospital, 840 Walnut St., Phila., PA. 19107.

Published on Philly.com from June 3 to June 4, 2019
