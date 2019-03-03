POWERS

HON. RICHARD A., III

A loving father and husband and revered U.S. Magistrate Judge, Hon. Richard A Powers, III died this past Thursday morning February 28, 2019 of complications from cancer while in the company of his family at Waverly Heights Senior Living Care Facility.

Judge Powers was born in West Philadelphia in 1932. The son of Richard A. Powers, II and Evelyn Clark Powers, Richard had three siblings, Joan, Evelyn, and Margaret. After some time in the Army and a few scattered jobs, Judge Powers graduated from La Salle University and then got his law degree from Temple Law in 1962. In 1971, Powers rose to the bench as one of the first U.S. Magistrate Judges appointed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. He served on the bench for 26 years, retiring as Chief Magistrate Judge of the Eastern District in 1997.

Judge Powers was a passionate seeker of justice and fought the overreach of the criminal justice system. Recognized as an expert on the law of habeas corpus, he spoke out on subjects like excessive jailing of defendants awaiting trial, and wrote in favor of a law allowing for the full expunge-ment of defendants' records in those cases where charges did not lead to a conviction.

He was a demanding mediator who balanced the seriousness of court proceedings with a self-reflective humor about lawyers and the law. His insistence on professionalism and preparedness earned the esteem and fear of everyone in his courtroom, but his boisterous charm and deep sense of empathy are what made him fair, respected and beloved.

In 1956, Richard met his wife and the love of his life, Helen Regina Penza. The two married in 1958 and shared over fifty years of love for each other and for their children and grand-children. Richard and Helen loved their children and offered unyielding support in their careers, whether they entered the arts or followed his footsteps into law.

Judge Powers' joys in life included, but were not limited to, a stiff drink, a silly joke, a long dinner with friends and family, skipping out on work to catch movies with his kids, and dancing any and every time there was music within earshot. He also had a passion for writing, of both fiction and the numerous articles he published in Philadelphia law journals. Judge Powers leaves behind two daughters, two sons, seven grandchildren, and a sister, all of who will miss him dearly, and who feel lucky to have felt the warmth and love emanating from his very big heart.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8 at Saint Norbert Church, 50 Leopard Rd, Paoli PA, at 10:30 A.M. A luncheon with family and friends will be held after the service at a location to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Public Interest Law Center, an organization with which Judge Powers volunteered. Arr.: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600. Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com





