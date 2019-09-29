|
MILLER
RICHARD ARTHUR
87, passed away peacefully at home in the wee hours of June 2, 2019. Born June 9, 1931 in Baraboo, WI, he graduated from Baraboo High School June 1949. Serving in the U.S. Army 1949-1953 and stationed in Korea during the Korean War, he was honorably discharged Dec. 31, 1955. A graduate of the University of Arizona in 1958, he worked for the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission (and succeeding agencies: Energy Research & Develop-ment Administration, Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Department of Energy). Before retiring in 1981, he served as the first Deputy Controller of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and later as Chief, Solar Energy Budget Branch for the Depart-ment of Energy. After retiring from the Federal Government, he held the position of Controller, Appalachian Trail Conference in Harpers Ferry, WV for five years. He and his wife, Juanita, relocated to Delaware's Eastern Shore in 1986 where he worked in the insurance industry, then to Philadelphia in 1997.
He was the son of Clara (who died of Pneumonia when he was 3 years old) and Carl Miller. Richard was 9 years old when his father, a Fireman/Engineer on the Chicago and North-western Railroad was killed in a train accident ("The Viking"). Predeceased by two brothers, Robert and George and two sisters, Audrey Hawkins and Mae Owens, he is survived by his loving wife, Juanita (Goad, Hahn) Miller of the home, two sons, Eric of Tulsa, OK, and Rick of Ocean City, MD, one daughter, Sondra of Monrovia, MD and 6 grandchildren. He was a kind man, honest to a fault, and will be remembered for his keen intellect, dry wit, and behind a stern exterior, a gentle and tender-loving heart.
Arrangements by LOGAN FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019