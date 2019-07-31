|
BLACK
RICHARD C.
Age 72, passed on July 24, 2019, of Phila., PA, born and raised in Morton, PA. Son of the late Mildred I. (nee Evans) and Chapman Black. Richard is a cousin of Linda Wilton, David Williamson and the late Donald Williamson, nephew of Nancy Williamson. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday 10 - 10:50 A.M. at Arch Street Methodist Church, 55 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19107 followed by his Funeral Service 11 A.M. Interment will be held privately.
