Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Arch Street Methodist Church
55 N. Broad St
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Arch Street Methodist Church
55 N. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA
RICHARD C. BLACK Notice
BLACK
RICHARD C.
Age 72, passed on July 24, 2019, of Phila., PA, born and raised in Morton, PA. Son of the late Mildred I. (nee Evans) and Chapman Black. Richard is a cousin of Linda Wilton, David Williamson and the late Donald Williamson, nephew of Nancy Williamson. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday 10 - 10:50 A.M. at Arch Street Methodist Church, 55 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19107 followed by his Funeral Service 11 A.M. Interment will be held privately.

Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019
