April 26, 2019, age 47. Former husband of Emily (nee Harvey). Father of Jacob, Owen and Anna. Son of Terri and Richard. Brother of Theresa Lambert, Kathleen Lambert, and Kieran McDowell (Grant). Also survived by a nephew, Roy and 5 nieces, Miranda, Caeli, Christiane, Magdalena and Hanorah. Friends may call to greet the family at St. Bridget Church, 3667 Midvale Ave., Phila. PA 19129 on Friday, May 3rd from 9-10:30 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Burial will be private. Donations in Rich's memory may be given to Alex's Lemonade (Alex'sLemonade.org) or to the Livengrin Foundation
(livengrin.org).
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019