|
|
STAPF
RICHARD C.
Age 63, passed away suddenly on October 13, 2019. He is loving brother of George (Tricia) and the late Thomas (Rita). He will also be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, great nephew, other relatives and dear friends. Richard worked at Pennsylvania Worker's Compensation Rating Bureau for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to greet his family Friday evening 6 to 8 P.M. and Saturday morning, from 9 to 10 A.M. at LAMBIE FUNERAL HOME 8000 Row-land Avenue (At Rhawn Street). His Service will follow Saturday 10 A.M. at the funeral home. Int. Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Online Condolences At:
www.lambiefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019