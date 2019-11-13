|
|
KLAFTER
RICHARD D.
On November 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Marcia (nee Balaban); Loving father of Leslie and Melissa (Ron Everest); Dear Brother-in-law of Stephen (Stephanie) Balaban; Adoring grandfather of Ashley (Adam). Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Thursday, 12:30 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at his late residence Thursday, following interment, Friday from 3 - 5 P.M. and Saturday from 7 - 10 P.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to Philabundance, www.philabundance.org or a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019