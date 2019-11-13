Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD KLAFTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD D. KLAFTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD D. KLAFTER Notice
KLAFTER
RICHARD D.
On November 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Marcia (nee Balaban); Loving father of Leslie and Melissa (Ron Everest); Dear Brother-in-law of Stephen (Stephanie) Balaban; Adoring grandfather of Ashley (Adam). Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Thursday, 12:30 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at his late residence Thursday, following interment, Friday from 3 - 5 P.M. and Saturday from 7 - 10 P.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to Philabundance, www.philabundance.org or a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -