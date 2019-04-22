Home

Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 357-1260
RICHARD KROPP
KROPP
RICHARD D.
Age 91 of Kimberton on April 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Jane Schmalz Kropp for 59 years before her death in 2008 and Edna "Marjorie" Brey Kropp for the past 6 years. Devoted father of Richard Kropp (Linda) of Pottstown. Loving grandfather of Richard (Jennifer), William (Gina) and Thomas (Sarah) Kropp; great grandfather of Abigail, Emily, Joseph, Lucas and McKenzie Kropp. Predeceased by his sister Helen Kropp. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday April 25, 2019 from 10 to 11 A.M. at the LAMB FUNERAL HOME, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. His Funeral Service will be at 11 A.M. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Peter's Lutheran Church, 1239 Clover Mill Rd., Chester Springs, PA 19425. Condolences and memories, may be left at

www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 22, 2019
