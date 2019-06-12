STEVENSON

RICHARD DALE, M.D.

80, passed away on June 8, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 33 years; his children, Scott (Maureen), Shannon (Greg), Susan (Scott) and Todd (Paula); his grand-children Brendan, Carter, Casey, Chase, Colin, Taylor and Quinlan; and his great-grand-children Bailey and Sierra.

Dale was born in Chester, PA and grew up in Wallingford, PA, graduating from Strath Haven H.S. He graduated from Baldwin Wallace College and then graduated from Temple University Medical School. Dr. Stevenson practiced pediatrics for 43 years in Lansdale, PA. He served as Director of Pediatrics at North Penn Hospital for 20 years. Prior to this, he served his country in the U.S. Navy as a medical officer. Dale had a strong faith, having served as a youth minister through high school and college. He loved history as an avid and fluent expert on the revolutionary and civil wars. Dale respected all individuals and is often refer-red to by others as 'the nicest person I have ever known.' In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia,

www.give.chop.edu or Church of the Messiah, 1001 DeKalb Pike, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002. www.mayfuneralhome.com





Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary