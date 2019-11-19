Home

RICHARD DAVID YENTIS M.D.

Of Ft. Worth, TX passed on Nov. 5, 2019. A native of the Phila. area, he attended Lower Merion High '55, U of P '59 and its Med School '63. He leaves behind his wife, the former Edie Tomlinson of Ft Worth as well as their children Amiee, Fort Worth, and Richard Yentis, Jr. {Izabela Georghisor} of Vienna, VA. Also surviving, 4 grand-children of whom he and Edie had guardianship custody for 14 years. He was the devoted son of Mary and Herbert Yentis. His sister, Jackie Yentis Goldstone, and {George Goldstone}, survives. Contributions to remember Richard may be made to a , or the Yentis Charitable Foundation at 7300 City Ave., Phila., PA 19151.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019
