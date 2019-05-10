Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
RICHARD E. "NEWT" FETTERMAN

RICHARD E. "NEWT" FETTERMAN Notice
FETTERMAN
RICHARD E. "NEWT"
Age 72, of Malvern, PA, formerly of Worcester, PA, on May 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Logue) Fetterman; loving father of Elizabeth and Suzanne Fetter-man. Newt was a graduate of Temple University. He was an Eagle Scout and he served honorably in the U.S. Navy with the Sea Bees in the Vietnam War. Services and interment are private. Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, West Chester, PA, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019
