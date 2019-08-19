|
|
TARASIEWICZ
RICHARD E.
On August 17, 2019, at the age of 83. Loving husband of Dolores (nee Reinert). Devoted father of Bill (Janice) and the late Rick and Anthony. Brother of Caroline Perry (Robert); also survived by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday 9 to 9:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 110245 Knights Rd., Phila., PA. 19154, followed by his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 19, 2019