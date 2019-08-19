Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD TARASIEWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD E. TARASIEWICZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD E. TARASIEWICZ Notice
TARASIEWICZ
RICHARD E.
On August 17, 2019, at the age of 83. Loving husband of Dolores (nee Reinert). Devoted father of Bill (Janice) and the late Rick and Anthony. Brother of Caroline Perry (Robert); also survived by his grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday 9 to 9:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 110245 Knights Rd., Phila., PA. 19154, followed by his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.