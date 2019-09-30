Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD KRUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD F. KRUSE Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD F. KRUSE Sr. Notice
KRUSE
RICHARD F. SR.
On September 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Claire ( nee Moraski ). Devoted father of Richard F. Jr. (Erica), Catherine Downes (Edward) and Judith Cohen. Pop Pop of Vincent Markert, Richard III and Madison Kruse, Liz and Lauren Downes. Brother of Robert (Cheryl) and Francis (Patricia). Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tues. 7 to 9 P.M. in the MCELVARR FUNERAL HOME, 1415-17 East Susquehanna Ave., Fishtown. Int. Private.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.