KRUSE
RICHARD F. SR.
On September 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Claire ( nee Moraski ). Devoted father of Richard F. Jr. (Erica), Catherine Downes (Edward) and Judith Cohen. Pop Pop of Vincent Markert, Richard III and Madison Kruse, Liz and Lauren Downes. Brother of Robert (Cheryl) and Francis (Patricia). Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tues. 7 to 9 P.M. in the MCELVARR FUNERAL HOME, 1415-17 East Susquehanna Ave., Fishtown. Int. Private.
