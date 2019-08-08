Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
RICHARD CANNULI
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
Villanova, PA
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
Villanova, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
Villanova, PA
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
West Conshohocken, PA
FR. RICHARD G. CANNULI O.S.A.


1947 - 2019
CANNULI, O.S.A.
FR. RICHARD G.


On Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Thomas Monastery, Villanova, PA. Son of the late Anthony Cannuli and Marianna Naimoli. Survived by his cousin Maria Manna, other cousins, friends, and his Augustinian brothers. Fr. Cannuli was an accomplished artist and Iconographer. He taught at Villanova University, designed and worked with stained glass windows, fabric, mosaic and liturgical furniture and was called upon to assist in the design and renovation of churches. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, Villanova, PA from 6:30 – 8:30 P.M. and again on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:30 -10:15 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Burial immediately following the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, the Augustinian Community requests that donations be made in memory of Fr. Cannuli to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 8, 2019
