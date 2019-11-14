|
|
HARTENBAUM
RICHARD
On November 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Sondra (nee Moss); loving father of Glen (Stacy) Hartenbaum, David (Natalie) Hartenbaum; brother of Bruce (Susan) Hartenbaum; adored grandfather of Alissa, Sara, Samantha, and Zoe. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday, 1 P.M. precisely, Montefiore Cem. (Sec. 16). The family will return to his late residence. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila. PA 19106, or to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019