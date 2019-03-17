Home

MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
RICHARD COLFER
RICHARD J. COLFER

RICHARD J. COLFER Notice
COLFER
RICHARD J.
On March 9, 2019, age 83, of Mount Laurel, NJ, formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Pote); loving father of Joyce Steinmetz (Michael) and Mark Colfer; son of the late Richard and Margaret Colfer; brother of Robert Colfer and the late Margaret Conway (nee Colfer); beloved grandfather of Adam, Nathalie and Gabriel. A Mem-orial Service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 61 East Route 70, Marlton, NJ 08053. Visitation will be from 10 A.M. and the Service will begin at 11 A.M. Donations in his memory to Jeanes Hospital, Gifts Coordinator - FBO Volun-teer Department, 7600 Central Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111, noting Richard J. Colfer, would be appreciated. Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Richard J. Colfer. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:

McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: Gloucester City, NJ Ph: 856-456-1142

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019
