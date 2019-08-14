Home

H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Virginia Beach, VA
RICHARD J. "RICK" DAVISON

RICHARD J. "RICK" DAVISON
DAVISON
RICHARD J. "RICK"


66, of Virginia Beach, a retired railroad executive and father of four, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in his home state of Pennsylvania, after a great day of golfing with friends. Rick was raised in the Philadelphia suburbs by loving parents Jack and Millie along with his brothers John Jr., Joseph, William, and James, and sisters Mary, Patricia, Carol, Nancy, Kathleen, and Donna. He graduated from Villanova University in 1974. Four years later, he married the love of his life, Clare Ann Dawson, who survives him along with their children, Richard (Dawn), Matthew (Jenna), John (Kim), and Courtney, and grandchildren Braedyn, Logan, Reagan, and Dylan. Rick retired young but he never lost his love of trains, which he inherited from his father. Another great constant for Rick was his love of music, and he enjoyed sharing a lifetime's worth of recommendations with his children, who will forever associate him with certain artists and songs. In those moments and in countless others, he will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 P.M. on Friday August 16, at H.D. OLIVER FUNERAL APARTMENTS, LASKIN RD CHAPEL. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 17, at Star of the Sea Catholic Church, in Virginia Beach. Contributions in his memory may be made to the John and Mildred Davison Radnor High School Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 8244, Radnor, PA, 19087. Online condolences may be made to the family at

hdoliver.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019
