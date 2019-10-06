|
|
DePIANO
RICHARD J., SR.
Born July 19, 1941 of Devon, PA, died on October 3, 2019 after a long and crappy illness. He was the son of the late Mary (nee Mazzola) and Daniel DePiano, and brother of the late Anthony D. DePiano. He is survived by Anna Louise DePiano; his son Richard J., Jr. (Celeste); his daughter Cindy McKernan (Bill); his grand-children Danielle, R.J., Cara, Will, Charlie and Ella, and his sister-inlaw Fran DePiano. Rich had an epic business career stretching over 50 years. It started with 20 years in public accounting with Touche Ross (now Deloitte) in 1966, became a partner in l974 and went on to become Director of Tax Operations in the Philadelphia office as well as holding several national positions. His area of concen-tration was Federal taxation with emphasis on health care, business organizations, and acquisitions. After leaving Touche Ross, Rich spent a decade in venture capital as the Chief Executive Officer of the Sandhurst Company, L.P. and Managing Director of the Sandhurst Venture Fund from 1986 to 1997. Then for 20 years Rich was an entrepreneur and led Escalon Medical Corp. as Chief Executive Officer from 1997 until 2013 and was Chairman of the Board of Directors. Born in Philadelphia, Rich attended St. Thomas Moore High School. He was a proud graduate of Drexel University class of 1964 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. Rich had the honor of being on the Board of Trustees of Drexel Univer-sity since 2006 and served as the Chairman of the Audit Committee. Rich also served on the Board of Trustees of Salus University and was on the Board of Directors of Lafrance Corporation.
Rich truly believed the true measure of success was in giving back. He demonstrated this service to others by his involvement in many charitable and professional organizations. Of the several social and community activities he enjoyed, such as golfing, time at the shore, fine food and excellent (cheap) wine, traveling the world, carpentry (building whatever needed to be built) and shopping; his greatest joy came from spending time with his family, most especially his 6 wonderful grandchildren.
Relatives and Friends are invited to his Visitation on Tuesday Evening, October 8th, from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. at The D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008, and on Wednesday Morning, October 9th, ALL IN CHURCH, from 9:30 A.M. to l0:45 A.M. with Funeral Mass to follow 11 A.M. at St. Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, the DePiano family invites contributions to the Richard J. DePiano Scholarship Fund at Drexel University. Contributions may be sent to: Drexel University, Office of Institutional Advance-ment, P.O. Box 8215, Philadelphia, PA 19101-9684.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019